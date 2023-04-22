The heat is on Kerala as erratic winds blow chance of summer showers

Palakkad: Even as parts of southern Kerala received intermittent summer showers, they proved elusive in the northern districts. Summer rain is expected in north Kerala a week later as per current indications, predicted the India Meteorological Centre (IMD), but rainfall is unlikely in the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod.



Although there are indications that summer rain is likely on April 22 and 23, it will be concentrated in the hilly areas extending up to Kozhikode.

Even though the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was that rainfall would occur in isolated places, Pothundi near Nelliyampathy in Palakkad, Kunnamthanam in Pathanamthitta, and Pampadumpara in Idukki received light rain in the past several hours.

Meanwhile, the high temperature being experienced in the State is likely to continue without much variation in the coming days too.

Drought-like conditions in Kannur

The period from March 1 to May 30 is considered as the season of summer rain. According to official data, there has been no rainfall in Kannur till now. The hilly areas in the district are also experiencing severe drought. The agricultural crops too have dried up. Normally, the district receives at least 2.5 mm of rainfall during the period.

Palakkad, which experiences the highest temperature in the State, has recorded a decrease of 97% in the rainfall which it usually receives during the period. There is also a reduction of 95% in summer rain in Coimbatore which lies adjacent to the district.

The decrease in Kottayam is 80%, but Pathanamthitta district received 30% more summer rain than usual during this period.

How the wind blows

The unusual change in the direction of the wind is considered to be the reason for the prevailing situation in the northern region. The summer rain in the State has been concentrated more in the hilly areas till now. Severe heat is continuing in areas contiguous to coastal areas. The situation is not different in the coastal areas along the Bay of Bengal. According to predictions, summer rain will be received in the coming days in the eastern areas of the southern districts.

It is likely the heatwave conditions prevailing in North Indian States may adversely affect Kerala in the coming days. Examinations have been postponed in Bengal after the temperatures became severe.

Heatwave risk

Some meteorological agencies have included Kerala among the places where the occurrence of a heatwave is likely. Normally, the wind from the areas of heatwaves travels 1 km above the earth in the southeast direction.

Meteorological experts have said that it would not be surprising if the temperatures cross 55 degrees in some districts in the coming days. Directives to maintain extreme vigil have been issued in five districts where temperatures are experienced at high levels. These are all northern districts starting from Palakkad.

Heat winds are likely to come through the Palakkad Pass which is the only gap in Western Ghats. In other districts, the heat is tempered by breeze because of the presence of the sea nearby.

Why Kerala is heating up unusually?

Meteorological scientists and observers complain that no serious discussions have been conducted over the phenomenon of Kerala experiencing such severe heat despite the State being thick with green foliage. It is assumed that issues including those related to widespread construction and denudation of agricultural land have caused the increase in the intensity of the heat.

Latest reports say that the El Nino phenomenon of warm ocean currents is gaining strength. Scientists are discussing how the phenomenon might impact the monsoon if it gains extreme strength in the months of July and August.

There are signs the sea level has risen in the Arabian Sea. Meteorologist Dr M K Satish Kumar said that this was due to the expansion of the water because of the heat. Alternatively, snow could be melting. The ocean undercurrents are also strong, he said.

Weather expert Rajeevan Erikkulam said that rainfall was possible only when the easterlies from the northern areas mix with the westerlies. Dry wind conditions are prevailing in northern areas, including Palakkad. The intensity of the temperature has increased as the sunlight falls directly on the earth in the absence of clouds. According to the latest data, there is a decrease of 48% in summer rain in the State till now.

The IMD’s assumption is that the monsoon winds would arrive in the Andaman area by the 20th of next month as usual.

Severe heat inside and out

The heat that is stored by concrete structures, the earth and the sea reaches the atmosphere mostly during the period from the evening to morning. A building will become extremely hot even if it is exposed to the sunlight for even four hours. Usually, when the temperature outside lowers, the heat inside is transmitted outside. This is the reason why people perspire inside buildings even at night and the breeze from the fan becomes hot. The present situation in the State is such that there is extreme heat both inside and outside. Experts have recommended that more attention should be paid during work in the kitchen. The heat from rock formations too reaches the atmosphere during the night.

Dehydration goes undetected

Even though the human body perspires in order to cool itself when the humidity in the atmosphere goes down by a large extent, it will evaporate very fast. Following this, the water content in the body goes down rapidly (dehydration) and causes serious health problems. In such weather conditions, the body will be in such a state that dehydration cannot be noticed.

The sweat will remain on the body when the temperature and humidity are of the same level. Even though the body would feel comfortable at first, gradually a sultry feeling will be experienced. However, the Academic Coordinator of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Dr M G Manoj, said that it is possible to detect the loss of water content in the body. He said it is important to drink lots of water and to stay away from direct exposure to sunlight by every person, depending on their circumstances.