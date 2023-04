Malappuram: Noted Malayalam actor Mamukkoya has been hospitalised after collapsing at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor here Monday night.

The veteran actor inaugurated the Poongod Janakeeya Sevens Football Tournament before collapsing.

He was rushed to a private hospital at Wandoor and is being monitored in the intensive care unit.

After the inauguration, fans huddled around Mamukkoya for selfies. The actor appeared to show discomfort before fainting.

