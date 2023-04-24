Malayalam
Celebs share stage with PM Modi at 'Yuvam 23'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2023 09:07 PM IST
Narendra Modi with Aparna Balamurali and Navya Nair
Narendra Modi with Aparna Balamurali and Navya Nair. Photo: Josekutty Panakkal / Manorama
Kochi: Celebrities added glamour to BJP's youth conference 'Yuvam 23' attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday. Actors Aparna Balamurali, Unni Mukundan, Navya Nair, Suresh Gopi, singers Vijay Yesudas and S Harisankar were among the VIPs who shared the stage with Modi.

After inaugurating the event, the Prime Minister found time to greet each celebrity and posed for photos with them. 

National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali expressed her happiness for getting the opportunity to share the stage with the PM. She was addressing the media while reaching the venue.

The event commenced with Navya Nair's classical dance performance. Over 20,000 youths attended the youth conclave held at Sacred Heart College ground here.

