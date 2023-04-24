Left, Congress ideologies promoting violence, corruption in Kerala: Modi

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taunted the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPM government by mentioning the gold smuggling scandal in which the chief minister's principal secretary was accused.

Addressing the 'Yuvam' youth conclave at the Sacred Heart College Ground here on Monday, Modi accused Kerala's Left government and the main opposition, Congress, of promoting violence.

"Some people are working night and day to smuggle gold here in Kerala," said Modi. He claimed that the youth of Kerala was aware of the dirty tricks played by those in power in the state.

The inference was the infamous gold smuggling case at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport where the diplomatic channel was misused and the CM's principal secretary M Sivasankar was accused and removed from his position.

Two ideologies

Modi has claimed that Kerala's progress was being held back by two ideologies. The prime minister, however, did not name those ideologies. Neither did he mention his party's political rivals, CPM or Congress even once. However, the various projects of the BJP government was repeatedly talked about.



"One ideology places the party above the people while another one positions a family above everything else," said Modi, taking a dig at the CPM and the Congress party. “The two are joining forces in Kerala to promote violence and corruption,” he said.

Veteran Congressman AK Antony's son Anil K Antony, who recently joined the BJP was in the front row at the dais beside the state president of BJP, K Surendran.

Former MP and actor Suresh Gopi, actors Unni Mukundan, Aparna Balamurali and Navya Nair and singer Vijay Yesudas were also present.