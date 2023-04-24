Strict measures in place ahead of PM's visit: Commissioner

Thiruvananthapuram: Security precautions have been put in place in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, said Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju. On Monday, the city will adopt temporary parking restrictions and traffic control measures.

Speaking to Manorama News, Nagaraju said that 1,500 police officers have been deployed as part of security measures.

Meanwhile, Kochi city police Commissioner K Sethu Raman stated that tight security arrangements have been made for the Prime Minister. Over 2,060 police personnel are deployed for ensuring PM's security in Kochi. Around 20,000 people are expected to arrive for the PM's roadshow. No one will be allowed to attend PM's programmes without frisking. The security arrangements are made with the cooperation of police and other forces including the Indian Navy, said the official.

A police report including the security detail for the PM's two-day trip in Kerala was leaked on Saturday. After it triggered a political row, police prepared a fresh security plan by Saturday evening.

Duties assigned to the officials have been shuffled in the new plan. Police officials in SP rank will be in charge of the major responsibilities during the PM's visit.

In Kochi, Prime Minister Modi will take part in a roadshow. He will then address a meeting of the youth and meet up with supreme heads of nine different Churches.

After staying the night in Kochi, he will reach the state capital the next morning to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in the state and then proceed to the Central Stadium where he will inaugurate a few projects and address a public meeting at around noon. He will then leave for Gujarat.