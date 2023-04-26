Malayalam
BJP entrant Anil Antony visits his Congress family, says politics was not discussed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 26, 2023 08:29 PM IST
Anil Antony addressing the media before the BJP district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook/@bjp4tvpm
Thiruvananthapuram:

Thiruvananthapuram: Anil Antony has claimed that his joining the BJP has not strained the relationship with his father, veteran Congressman AK Antony.

On his first visit to the state capital where his family resides, Anil said politics was not on the agenda when he met his parents and younger brother.

"Political life and personal life are different. I speak to my father daily, but we don't talk politics," he told mediapersons during a reception at the BJP district committee office.

Anil Antony said his father was no longer part of decision-making in the Congress party and that he should be left alone. Anil Antony had left the Congress had joined the BJP on April 6.

The same day, an emotional AK Antony said his son had made a big error by joining their political rivals. AK Antony had then said he would not talk about his son's actions anymore.

Anil Antony had shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Yuvam' conclave during his recent two-day visit to Kerala.

