Arikomban to be captured in 2 days, mock drill today

Chinnakanal: The rogue wild tusker Arikomban that kept Idukki on edge for the past several months will be captured on Thursday or Friday.

A task force of the Forest Department has already initiated the process. A mock drill will be conducted at 2 pm on Thursday in Cement Palam.

A team led by Dr Arun Zachariah, an expert in tranquilisation, will reach Chinnakanal on Thursday. Forest watchers and other personnel have been instructed to be prepared for the mission.

The Forest Department may also capture the elephant under the guise of a mock drill. The mission might be prolonged for a day or two if there is heavy rainfall.

The plan is to capture and relocate Arikomban. An expert committee, appointed by the Kerala High Court, has reportedly arrived at a final decision on the location for translocating rogue tusker Arikomban. But the committee will not reveal the location to which the rogue tusker would be relocated.

Officials stated that seven places including Periyar Tiger Reserve in Idukki, Parambikulam, Neyyar or Kotur Elephant Rehabilitation Center in Thiruvananthapuram are currently under consideration.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has granted permission to tranquilise Arikomban. Forest Minister AK Saseendran had visited the Chief Minister and sought permission for the same.

The Minister said that a final decision will be taken as soon as the report of the expert committee is received.

The elephant has been spreading terror in Chinnakanal region of Idukki district for years. It regularly attacks ration shops and houses in search of rice (ari).