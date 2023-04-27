Two killed, three injured as car rams into lorry in Thrissur

Thrissur: Two young men were killed after their car collided with a lorry here on Thursday.

According to reports, the deceased are Malappuram natives. Three people, who suffered severe injuries in the accident, are undergoing treatment at Aswini Hospital here.



The passengers in the car were returning home after a trip to Kodaikanal, Manorama News reported.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Kodungallur taluk hospital.

The accident took place at around 4 am on Thursday in Nattika here. The speeding car crashed into the lorry while trying to overtake another vehicle. The car was completely destroyed in the crash.

Natives rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers trapped inside the car. Valappad police reached the spot and completed the formalities.