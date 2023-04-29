Man gored to death by bull he reared for 1.5 years in Kottayam

Vazhoor: In a rare incident, a bull reared by a man in Kerala gored him to death.

Kannukuzhi Alummoottil Reji George, a cattle rearer, had purchased a black hybrid bull a year and a half ago. Reji also reared a buffalo along with the bull. Unfortunately, when Reji was preparing to sell both his cattle, the bull attacked and killed him.

The 300-kilogram bull pushed Reji against a tree and killed him. According to the Veterinary Department, the hybrid bull was in its musth stage when the attack occurred. During this phase, bulls often exhibit increased aggressiveness, and even minor irritation can lead to violent behaviour. Locals reported that the bull had been behaving aggressively for the past two days.

Furthermore, the doctors noted that cattle may also become violent and attack if they have anthrax infections or have been bitten by rabies-infected animals.