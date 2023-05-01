Madani's Kerala visit in limbo after SC refuses to intervene in lowering Rs 54.63 lakh security fee

Abdul Nasser Madani is unlikely to visit Kerala after the Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene in lowering a hefty fee demanded by the Karnataka Police for his security.

Last month, the Muslim cleric, who is accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, had been granted a three-month relaxation in bail conditions to visit his home state of Kerala.

The Karnataka Police under whose surveillance Madani remains had demanded Rs 60 lakh as the expense for their officers accompanying him to Kerala. With more than two weeks lapsed now, Madani will have to pay at least Rs 54.63 lakh to make his stay in Kerala till July 8 possible.

Madani's advocate Kapil Sibal argued in the court on Monday that he cannot afford the hefty sum. "He's been on bail for 8 years. Nothing has happened. Why would he be of risk to anybody? He is on a wheelchair," Live Law quoted Sibal telling Justice Ajay Rastogi of the Supreme Court bench that heard the plea.

The opposing counsel told the court that Madani had requested to visit his father, but now his itinerary covers the entire state and that requires carrying out a threat assessment.

Madani, who is the chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) last visited Kerala in 2018 to see his ailing mother. He had planned to undergo Ayurveda treatment in the coming months.

Madani, who is still on trial in the blast case, is permitted by the Supreme Court to visit Kerala till July 8.