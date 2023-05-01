Malayalam
Punalur nurse suffers acid attack from husband

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2023 12:49 AM IST
Representational image.
Kottayam: A nurse at the Punalur Taluk Hospital suffered burns in an acid attack from her husband on Sunday.

Neethu (35) is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital here. The accused, Vipin Raj, has been arrested.

The incident occurred on the premises of the women's hostel of the Taluk Hospital.

According to the police, they had family problems. Vipin had approached Neethu claiming to collect the Aadhaar details of their children.

Following a quarrel, Vipin allegedly sprayed the acid he had collected in a syringe on Neethu's face.

