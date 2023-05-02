Sexual assault attempt: Kasaragod Police to quiz ex-cop

Kasaragod: Bekal police will interrogate retired DySP V Madhusoodanan over his alleged attempt to molest a woman at a homestay here. As per the complaint, the retired police officer had allegedly forced the woman to drink alcohol and attempted to molest her after offering her a chance to act in movies.



Bekkal police registered a case over the Kollam woman's complaint on Saturday.

Only bailable offences were charged against the accused. He will be summoned for interrogation soon. Matters including chances of the fabricated complaint will be examined in detail,” said the official who is in charge of the probe.

Madhusoodanan who is also a lawyer under Hosdurg Bar Council acted in a few films including 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum' and 'Android Kunjappan'. He retired from the police department as Kannur vigilance DGP in 2020.

As per the case, a 28-year-old woman from Kollam filed a complaint against Madusoodanan. The woman arrived at a homestay in Periya for acting in a short film. It is alleged that Madhusoodanan arrived at the homestay and misbehaved with her after offering her a chance to act in movies. Bekkal police have already recorded the woman's statement.