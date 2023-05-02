Gold worth Rs 53 lakh seized at Kochi airport

Kochi: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department has foiled the bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 53 lakh through Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery here on Tuesday.

The officials intercepted a passenger from Sharjah with 1250 grams of studded fold ornaments and one gold coin of 10 grams at the green channel.



As per reports, the passenger landed at Kochi airport on flight number G9 424 from Sharjah. It is learnt that the officials examined the person after receiving a tip-off on the gold smuggling.

Further investigations are going on, revealed official sources.