BJP councillor arrested for arson at Swami Sandeepananda Giri ashram in 2018

Thiruvananthapuram: A BJP councillor was arrested on Tuesday for the arson at the Swami Sandeepanandagiri ashram at Kundamankadavu in 2018.

Thiruvananthapuram PTP Nagar Ward Councilor VG Girikumar was arrested. The Crime Branch stated that there is evidence to prove that Girikumar was involved in the conspiracy. The arrest was registered after he was summoned for questioning. The arrest was made on the basis of statements given by other accused in the case.

Karumamkulam native Sabari, an RSS worker, was arrested by the Crime Branch from his house last night. It was found that Sabari had visited the ashram on the day of the incident. He was then under the surveillance of the investigation team. Four people were already arrested in the case.

The attempt to set fire to the ashram, located at Kundamankadavu on the banks of the Karamana River in Thiruvananthapuram, took place during the wee hours of October 27, 2018. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who visited the site after the incident.