Drug abuse: Shadow police to inspect film sets in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2023 10:59 AM IST Updated: May 07, 2023 11:45 AM IST
K Sethuraman
Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman. Photo: Manorama News
Kochi: A day after actor Tini Tom's explosive revelation on substance abuse among young film personalities in the state, Kerala police have decided to take action. 

Addressing the media on Sunday, Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman said shadow police would inspect film sets to check drug abuse.

“So far, we have not received any complaints about drug use among youths working in the film industry. Nevertheless, police have taken note of the revelation of some film personalities and decided to take action,” said Sethuraman.

Kerala Film Chamber extends support
Kerala Film Chamber has extended its support for the police action. G Suresh Kumar, Chamber president, said police have the responsibility to rein in the drug menace and added that all necessary help would be provided to the shadow police in the mission.

“The association will not cooperate with drug abusers. Police as well as other industry associations have a list of the persons who use narcotic substances,” he added.

However, he refused to name anyone involved.

Tini Tom's revelation
Actor Tini Tom opened up about working with an actor addicted to drugs at an event in Alappuzha. He said one of his co-actors suffers from tooth decay due to substance abuse.

Tom further reveled his wife refused to allow their young son to act in a movie as she was worried about the reports of rampant drug use in the industry.

