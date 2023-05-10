Kerala may spare fine for bikers triple riding with children below 12 years

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting on launching the operations of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based traffic surveillance system in Kerala will take place in the state capital on Wednesday. Transport Minister Antony Raju, Transport Secretary and Transport Commissioner and other top officials will attend the meeting.

Even though the cameras were officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister on April 20, the authorities deferred the collection of fines till May 19 and started a traffic awareness drive. Meanwhile, a controversy arose over the alleged corruption behind the deal.

There have been persistent demands to exempt two-wheelers with three riders from fine when one of them is a child under 12 years of age. The high-level meeting is expected to take a decision in this regard. Initially, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department wanted the Central rule to be amended for the purpose. However, now, it has been decided that the state itself would grant the waiver.

In a related development, Principal Secretary A P M Muhammed Haneesh, who conducted an inquiry into the alleged malpractices in the camera project, is expected to file his report with the Industries Department on Thursday.

The CEO of SRIT, the Bengaluru-based firm which secured the contract to install the cameras and gave sub-contracts, will meet the media to explain their position in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.