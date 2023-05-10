Rain may persist in Kerala till weekend as low pressure intensifies over Bay of Bengal

Thiruvananthapuram: After a long dry and hot spell, Kerala has begun to receive widespread rain after the low pressure that formed in the Bay of Bengal gained strength. The rain, accompanied by lightning and wind, is likely to continue in the State till Saturday, predicted the India Meteorological Department.

As per the forecast the low pressure that formed in the atmosphere between south east of the Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea on Monday will intensify on Wednesday and transform into Cyclone Mocha.

The cyclone is unlikely to affect Kerala significantly.

Although there are no restrictions on fishing activities on the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep, Karnataka has imposed curbs on its coast. The cyclone is expected to move in the north-west direction till Thursday from the east-central region of the Bay of Bengal and head towards Bangladesh and Myanmar later.

Yellow alert

The IMD has declared yellow alert for today (May 10) in the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki and for tomorrow in Wayanad district in view of heavy rain that persisted late into the night. Kochi had received 20.2 millimetre of rain, Alappuzha 9.8, Kottayam 6.8, and Thiruvananthapuram 2.3 mm yesterday, the Met said.