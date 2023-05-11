Malayala Manorama’s Josekutty Panakkal wins GV Raja Media Award

Josekutty Panakkal, Picture Editor of Malayala Manorama won the prestigious G V Raja Media award for best photography.

A picture clicked during the State Junior Wrestling Championship held at Tripunithura that showed two contestants in action with their feet on air won Josekutty the award. It carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 besides a citation and a trophy.

The awards for the best Sports Reporter in the Print and Visual Media categories were won by Aniru Asokan (Madhyamam) and Joby George (Asianet).