15-year-old drug addict tries to stab woman magistrate in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: A 15-year-old drug addict tried to stab a female magistrate with a knife on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the police presented the boy before the magistrate at her residence at night. He stabbed himself in the hand when his mother stopped him.

On hearing the commotion, the policemen who were outside the chamber rushed in to subdue the child. He was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after the episode and transferred to the Juvenile Home. The Magistrate has reported the incident in writing to the High Court through the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The 15-year-old was produced before Judicial First Class (II) Magistrate A Aneesa at 10pm on Wednesday. The boy's mother had informed the police that he was creating a ruckus at home after using drugs. The mother requested the police to take her son to a juvenile home. Following this, the police took the child to the residence of the Principal Magistrate in charge of the Juvenile Justice Board. The boy tried to stab the magistrate using a knife hidden in his undergarments while his mother was talking to her.

Meanwhile, the city police said that no such incident has been brought to their attention. Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi Juvenile Courts handle the largest number of drug cases in the state.