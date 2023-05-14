Malayalam
Policeman on duty falls to death in Kottayam trying to nab gamblers

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2023 09:45 AM IST Updated: May 14, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Sub Inspector Joby George
Sub Inspector Joby George. Photo: Manorama
Kottayam: A sub-inspector (SI) fell to death from the third floor of a building here on Saturday while on duty. Joby George (52), a native of Ponkunnam was a sub-inspector  (SI) at the Ramapuram Police Station.

The incident occurred at 11pm on Saturday while he was trying to capture a group of men who were indulged in gambling at the time. Though the SI was shifted to Cherpunkal Medicity immediately, he succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

His mortal remains have been shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Joby and his colleagues had reached the three-storeyed building at Ramapuram after learning that a group of men were playing cards - that involve gambling - there. The sub-inspector fell off the building while trying to push open the door on the third floor.

Gambling is illegal in Kerala as per the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

