Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) approached the regulatory commission, seeking to reduce the hike in power tariffs it earlier proposed for the monthly power consumption of 200 to 250 units, to which a large section of consumers belong.

However, it wanted higher charges than the one suggested earlier to be levied for the use of electricity above 250 units, up to 500 units a month.

The same was conveyed during an evidence-collection exercise in progress as part of fixing the electricity tariff for the next four years. The process will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Earlier, the board submitted a proposal to take away the benefit of the slab enjoyed by consumers, whose monthly power consumption comes in the 200–250 unit bracket, and collect Rs 6.50 per unit from them. The consumers need to pay only an average rate of Rs 5.10 upon enjoying the slab benefit. The KSEB now wants to slash the rates to Rs 5.50 per unit.

The board initially wanted to collect Rs 7.60 per unit from those consuming up to 500 units monthly, above the 250-unit threshold. However, in its revised recommendation, the agency demanded that the same be increased to Rs 8 per unit to compensate for the concession being allotted to users of up to 250 units of consumption.

The electricity board and the consumer had put forth many demands during the evidence collection exercise held at Kozhikode, Palakkad, and Kochi recently. The Commission has asked the board to inform them of any other changes proposed in the final sitting to be held on Monday.

Board's demands so far

• Those consumers who only prefer conventional power should be slapped with a Rs 2.54 per unit ‘Green Tariff’, in addition to existing charges.

• Presently, only 75% of the actual tariff is levied for the use of electricity during non-peak hours from 10 pm to 6 am as per the TOD (Time of the Day) tariff method, under which consumers are charged a dynamic price for electricity consumed during peak and off-peak periods. This should be increased to 90%.

• Those industries functioning round-the-clock need to pay only 95% of the existing rate for the consumption of electricity during the day.

What consumers want

• If the TOD tariff for the night is hiked by 15%, the concession extended during the day should also be increased. The current five percent concession won’t suffice.

• Textile mills and media industry, facing crises, should be excluded from the tariff hike.