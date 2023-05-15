Malayalam
Elderly woman found dead at home in state capital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2023 01:10 PM IST Updated: May 15, 2023 01:42 PM IST
Crime Scene | Representational Image (Photo - Istockphoto/adamkaz)
Police reported that they are examining whether the woman was murdered.
Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly woman was found dead inside a house at Neyyattinkara on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Leela (65) from Avanamkuzhi. Police officers said they are inquiring whether the woman was murdered.

Reportedly a quarrel broke out between Leela and her son Biju, an accused in a POCSO case. Biju was released from prison just a week ago. Biju is an alcoholic, police said. They suspect his involvement in his mother's death.

The circle inspector of police said post-mortem would ascertain the cause of death. A team from the forensic department reached the crime scene for gathering evidence.

