Death in religious school: Asmiya vowed not to return after vacation, say classmates

Balaramapuram: Police have questioned 10 classmates of Asmiya Mol (17) from Beemapalli, the Plus 1 student of the Khadijath-ul Kubra Women's Arabic College at Idamanakuzhi, who was found dead on Saturday.

They told police that she had vowed not to return to the institution after the Bakrid vacation.

The police have also questioned five teachers of the madrassa situated on the same campus.

Asmiya was found hanging in the library of the college hostel on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Asmiya had contacted her mother around 2 pm and asked her to rush to the centre as quickly as possible.

When her mother reached the college after an hour and a half, the authorities initially did not allow her to see her daughter.

Later, they informed her that the girl was found dead in the bathroom.

The police started the investigation after Asmiya's family alleged foul play in her death.

Jama'at office-bearers said the Arabic college and the religious school have no connection with the Muslim Jama'ats, madrasas, or mosques of Balaramapuram and the incident took place in an institution run by a private person.