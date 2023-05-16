Man knocks down cop who came to probe wife's plaint in Kottayam

Kottayam: A man attacked and injured a cop who came to investigate his wife's complaint at Pampadi here on Monday. The cops had received a phone message from the woman stating that she was being assaulted.



Senior civil police officer Jibin Lobo (34) was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital with nose and forehead injuries. Veloor native Sam K Kurien, a history sheeter, is an accused in many cases including a murder case, police said. Efforts are on to capture him.

The police were attacked at 11 pm on Monday. Sam's wife had called the station at 10.30 pm saying that her husband was attacking her under the influence of alcohol.

SI Rameshkumar, Jibin Lobo and home guard Jayakumar who were on night patrol duty immediately reached their house and knocked at the door. Sam's wife had locked herself inside a room to stop the assault.

When Sam spotted the cops on opening the front door, he attacked them. He escaped after punching Jibin on the nose. Kanjirapalli DySP Anilkumar and SHO Suvarnakumar later reached the location.