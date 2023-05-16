Special team to probe teen student's death at Balaramapuram religious school

Balaramapuram: Police have formed a special team to probe the death of the Asmiya Mol (17) of Beemapalli who died by suicide on Saturday at a private religious school here.

Though it has been confirmed that it was a case of suicide, the investigation is focused on the circumstances that led to it. The teachers of the religious centre will also be interrogated.

A special team, led by Neyyattinkara ASP and comprising inspectors from Balaramaparum and Kanjiramkulam police stations, has been formed to probe the case.

Asmiya Mol, a Plus-One student of Al Amin Arabic College, was found hanging in the library of the college hostel on Saturday.

Police have concluded that it was suicide as the post-mortem confirmed that she had died by hanging and there were no other injuries on her body.

However, the family has alleged foul play in the death and has claimed that an Ustad and a teacher of the religious study centre had mentally harassed Asmiyamol.

Her classmates told police that Asmiya had vowed not to return to the institution after the Bakrid vacation. The employees told cops that they had not physically harmed her, but had scolded her on some occasions.