As temperature soars, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in eight districts of the state due to the rising temperature across Kerala.

The met department said the alert is in response to the escalating levels of temperature and humidity in the state.

According to the IMD, the temperature in Kozhikode and Palakkad is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius, while Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Kollam may see mercury soaring to 36 degrees Celsius.

Kannur, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram districts are also expected to face high temperatures of around 35 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

In light of this situation, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has released a set of guidelines to ensure the well-being of citizens. These guidelines include:

» Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm.

» Conserve water and store rainwater in reservoirs during the summer season. Carry an adequate supply of water to prevent dehydration.

» Consume clean drinking water and refrain from consuming alcohol, coffee, tea, or carbonated beverages that may contribute to dehydration.

» Opt for loose-fitting cotton clothing in light shades to stay comfortable.

» Wear appropriate footwear when venturing outside and consider carrying a cap or umbrella to shield against the intense sun rays.

» The risk of forest fires increases with rising temperatures. Follow instructions provided by the forest department to ensure safety.