Malappuram: A couple was nabbed by customs officials at the Kozhikode international airport, Karipur on Wednesday for smuggling in 2,148 gram gold worth Rs 1.15 crore.

Sharafuddin and Shameena, both from Koduvalli in Kozhikode, were arrested on their return to the state from Dubai, UAE. They were travelling with children.

While Sharafuddin concealed 950 gram gold inside his undergarments, Shameena hid 1,198 gram gold.

In a separate incident, Shabna from Kunnamangalam, who tried to smuggle 1,884 grams of gold worth Rs 1.17 crore, was caught by the police in Karipur.