Woman arrested at Karipur while attempting to smuggle gold hidden in underwear

Karipur: Malappuram Police on Wednesday arrested a woman who tried to smuggle over 1kg of gold hidden in her innerwear. The arrested is Shabna, a native of Kunnamangalam who came from Jeddah.

She tried to smuggle 1.884 kg of gold worth Rs 1.17 crore, sources said.

Packets of gold, in semi-liquid paste form, were hidden inside her underwear. The woman was arrested following a tip-off the police received. A police team was waiting for the woman to come out of the airport after she managed to clear the customs inspection, an officer said.

The woman had tried to escape by saying that she did not have any gold on her during the interrogation by the police. Though cops checked her luggage and handbag, they did not find the gold.

But during the checking of her car, police found traces of the gold mixture. This led to further probes and her arrest. It is learned that Shabna is working as a carrier for a gold smuggling gang.