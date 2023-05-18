Malayalam
One-day-old infant found abandoned in Thiruvalla

Our Correspondent
Published: May 18, 2023 01:01 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: A newborn child was found abandoned in a tapioca farm in Thiruvalla here on Thursday morning. 

After hearing its cries, locals conducted a search in the unoccupied property owned by Georgekutty and came across the child in the morning. 

The property is located near Kaviyoor Pazhampally Junction in Thiruvalla.

After being informed by people, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the one-day-old male child to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable now. "The baby is hospitalised and there is no issue with his health as of now," a police officer said. 

A probe is underway to ascertain who dumped the baby in the isolated area and efforts are on to trace its parents, they added.

(With PTI inputs.)

