Doctor under treatment at Kochi hospital falls to death

Cheranalloor (Kochi): A doctor, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi for treatment, was found dead following a fall from the 10th floor.

The deceased Dr Lakshmi Vijayan (32) worked as a psychiatrist at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She originally belonged to Kallayi House at Panaykkal in Kerala's Idukki district.

The incident took place around 5 am on Thursday, police said.

Lakshmi had suffered a fracture on her elbow in an accident at Delhi and had come to the hospital located at Ponekkara in Kochi on May 8 for surgery and further treatment. She was accompanied by her mother.

She reportedly woke up around 4 am on Thursday apparently to use the washroom. However, when she did not return even after some time, a search was launched. Lakshmi’s body was soon found on the third floor, apparently fallen from an upper floor.

“CCTV visuals show Lakshmi moving to the 10th floor. Preliminary probe ruled out foul play,” said Officer K X Thomas of the Cheranalloor police station, which registered a case over the incident.

Lakshmi is survived by her father M G Vijayan, a retired teacher; mother Usha, who is a teacher at the Sree Narayana Public School, Ambazhachal; and sister Abja.

Lakshmi's cremation will take place at 1 pm on Saturday at Pambakuda.