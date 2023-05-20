Malayalam
Pinarayi govt will face public trial: Opposition leader VD Satheesan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2023 12:17 PM IST Updated: May 20, 2023 12:45 PM IST
VD Satheesan
VD Satheesan stated that the public will prosecute the LDF government over corruption, misgovernance and inefficiency. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan mounted a scathing attack at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government while addressing the UDF's protest at the secretariat on Saturday.

He said the public will prosecute the LDF government over corruption, misgovernance and inefficiency. Satheesan declared that a chargesheet against the LDF government will be submitted before the public.

“ The government has been giving additional burden to the public by increasing the tax rates. No other government has tortured the public so much in history. LDF government is implementing tax terrorism in Kerala. Property tax has been hiked recently. An ordinary family has to meet an additional expense of Rs 4000 per annum due to the tax hike,” alleged Satheesan.

He slammed the government for increasing water tariff and building permit fee. 

The opposition leader questioned the government's failure to ensure the welfare of the farmers in the state. He pointed out that the government didn't distribute aid to farmers for the last three months.

“ More shocking stories of the LDF government's corruption will come out soon. We will make the government face a public trial. UDF is launching a mass movement against the government and extending support to Rahul Gandhi's fight against fascism,” added Satheesan.

He also declared that the UDF will not join hands with any communal parties in future.

The opposition has been staging a protest against the LDF government by blocking three gates of the secretariat here on the occassion of the government's second anniversary. The protesters have been flocking to the secretariat from 7 am on Tuesday and blocked some employees including IAS officers from joining duty.

