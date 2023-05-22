Kozhikode: Four people were taken into custody for attacking a young couple from Iringadanpally here on Sunday night. The police have also seized a two-wheeler.

The five-member gang attacked the husband while the pair was travelling on a motorbike. The husband Ashwin said he was assaulted when he questioned the gang for eve teasing his wife.

The couple filed a complaint at the Nadakkavu police station immediately after the incident and furnished the vehicles' details such as registration numbers.

"The incident happened at around 10 pm. My wife and I were on the way to have dinner after watching a movie. At the time, five men followed us on two scooters. They followed us and teased us with a song. When a youth winked at my wife, I questioned him. Following this, one of the men attacked me. They also verbally abused us," Ashwin told Manorama News.

"There was no provocation from our side. I'm still unsure why they assaulted me. We couldn't record the video of the attack as it was raining. We were attacked by total strangers. I suspect they were drunk. The man slapped me through the helmet."