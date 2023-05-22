Kozhikode: A young couple was attacked by a group of five men after the husband questioned them for eve teasing the wife on Sunday night.

The five-member gang attacked the couple from Iringadanpally while the pair was travelling on a motorbike.

The husband Ashwin said he was assaulted when he questioned the gang's misbehaviour with his wife.

"The incident happened at around 10 pm. My wife and I were on the way to have dinner after watching a movie. At the time, five men followed us on two scooters. They followed us and teased us with a song. When a youth winked at my wife, I questioned him. Following this, one of the men attacked me. They also verbally abused us," Ashwin told Manorama News.

"There was no provocation from our side. I'm still unsure why they assaulted me. We couldn't record the video of the attack as it was raining. We were attacked by total strangers. I suspect they were drunk. The man slapped me through the helmet."

"Though we filed a complaint with the police immediately and furnished them with the vehicles' details such as registration numbers, no action has been taken,” he said.