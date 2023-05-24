Malayalam
Indefinite private bus strike from June 7; owners' demands unreasonable, says transport Min

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 24, 2023 10:45 AM IST Updated: May 24, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Private bus strike
Private buses parked inside the Shaktan Thampuran Bus Stand in Thrissur.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Private bus owners in Kerala have decided to go ahead with the planned indefinite bus strike from June 7 after transport minister Antony Raju 'failed to respond positively to their demands'.

Representatives of the All Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation submitted a notice of the strike to the minister on Wednesday.

The owners are demanding an increase in the travel fare of students to a minimum of Rs 5.

"Price of diesel was increased a year ago. The traiffs have not been raised after this. The bus owners' demands are unreasonable," minister Raju said.

Other demands include fixing an age limit for students who avail benefits, retaining permits of private buses and allowing limited-stop buses to continue.

With educational institutions expected to reopen in the first week of  June after the summer break, the private bus strike is likely to affect thousands of students who rely on public transport for daily commute.

