Rs1 crore cash found stashed in room of revenue employee caught for bribe

Palakkad: The Vigilance stumbled upon a big catch the other day soon after it caught red-handed a low-ranked employee of the village office. The seizure was from a property opposite the vegetable market at Mannarkkad in Palakkad district.

The personnel of the anti-graft agency found bundles of currency notes worth crores stacked in cardboard boxes and plastic covers in the one-room residence of village field assistant V Suresh Kumar soon after he was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

Suresh Kumar had initially claimed he had Rs 6 lakh in his possession. But the investigation revealed he had crores of rupees in hand.

A total of Rs 1.05 crore in cash, fixed deposits, and in passbooks could be identified.

The cash was found hidden in various parts of the small room. Dust and dirt on the cash covers suggest they were stashed for a long time. Officials took hours to count them. The inspection that started at 6:30 pm was completed by 8:30 pm.

The Vigilance team said that a detailed investigation will follow. The source of the money also needs to be investigated. Only preliminary inspection has been completed under the leadership of the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Officials suspect the seized cash was bribe received by Suresh, but they don't rule out the possibility that he could be a benami too.

Suresh Kumar, a native of Malayankeesh in Thiruvananthapuram, had been working in various village offices around Mannarkad for about 17 years.

The Vigilance claimed that this is the largest sum recovered from a revenue officer in Kerala so far.