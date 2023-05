Kochi: The Customs on Friday arrested a Sri Lankan couple for attempting to smuggle 1,202.55 gm gold compound through the Cochin International Airport.

The value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 60 lakh.

The passengers, Mohammed Zubair and Mohammed Januffer, had landed in Kochi from Colombo.

The accused were intercepted on the basis of passenger profiling done by Customs officers. Two capsules each were found concealed in their bodies.