Stalemate over Ettumanoor man's funeral as family refuses body repatriated from UAE

Aluva: A few friends of a deceased person landed in a spot owing to an unexpected hitch arising from a domestic issue in which the late man was involved.

The former who arrived to receive the body at the Cochin International Airport early today have had to make the rounds of police stations in two districts to obtain an NOC for his cremation. More harrowing was the refusal of his de jure family to accept the body ahead of funeral.

Kottayam native Jayakumar's friends obtained an NOC from the Ettumanoor police station to conduct the funeral after waiting for almost 10 hours. The funeral will be held by his friends in Aluva.

The stalemate

The uncertainty had arisen over the funeral of Jayakumar, a native of Ettumanoor, who had committed suicide in Dubai on May 19. His family refused to accept his body over issues related to divorce.

Ambulance carrying Jayakumar's mortal remains. Photo: Manorama

Jayakumar, who had separated from his wife, had been living with a Lakshadweep native, Safiya, for the past four years. It was Safiya who accepted the body when it reached the airport from Dubai.

The stalemate arose after the Aluva police in Ernakulam district declined to issue to his friends a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the funeral at this town close to the airport. The latter required the NOC to carry out the cremation.

The local civic authorities insisted on an NOC owing to the legal requirements for cremating the body of a person who had died abroad but whose body was not being accepted by the family.

The friends waited in front of the Aluva police station with the body for over five hours.

The Aluva police raised objections to issuing the document pointing out the technical problems involved in giving an NOC for cremating the body of an Ettumanoor native who had no links to Aluva. After it became clear that the document would not be issued from here, the friends took the body to the Ettumanoor police station in the neighbouring Kottayam district where discussions were conducted with family members under the aegis of the police.

Jayakumar's relatives took the stand that they neither knew the persons accompanying the body nor the circumstances of his death. They also claimed that they have had no contact with Jayakumar for the past five years and that it would be better if those who brought the body themselves conducted the funeral rites.

Jayakumar’s family said that they only required his death certificate. His body had arrived at the airport at Nedumbassery at 2:45 am on Friday after all the necessary procedures were completed in Dubai.