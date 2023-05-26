Money-chain model drug trafficking widespread in Kerala: NCB to Centre

Kochi: Drug cartels are resorting to multilevel money-chain model of marketing to lure more victims and widen the narcotic sale network in Kerala, the Intelligence Wing of the Central anti-drug agency, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), has reported.

The State Excise Intelligence Wing and the Customs Preventive Wing have also confirmed the modus operandi of the drug rackets. Subsequently, the Excise and Customs Departments have initiated a joint operation centered around Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode districts to prevent the spread of drug sales.

Money chains are Ponzi schemes wherein money contributed by a new investor is shown or given as profits to early participants in the scheme. Public in Kerala were duped of crores in several such schemes over the last few decades.

Modus operandi

The modus operandi of the chain is like this: If a person without money approaches the drug cartel to buy narcotic substances, the cartel will ask him to introduce them to three persons who have the money to buy them. If he is able to do so, he will be offered 30% of the proceeds they get by selling the drug to the three persons. When the actual sale takes place, he will be given drugs worth the money. If he is able to introduce a fourth person, he will be given for free the same amount of drug that the fourth person purchases. Thus, the drug network will be built like the notorious money chains which was once popular in Kerala.

The NCB has felt that these devious tactics of the drug cartels are leading to the dangerous spread of narcotic substances, even in the villages of Kerala.

This money chain model enables the cartels to take narcotic substances to the bottom level of the sales chain within hours of their arrival in bulk quantities in the state.

The investigating agencies got hold of this information when a youth in this chain was brought to a rehabilitation centre in the state by his parents.

The same modus operandi was applied in the drug smuggling case in Aluva, in which the son of a Kerala Police Sub-Inspector (SI) became the accused. The SI who helped his chief accused son escape abroad was made an accused in the case and remanded. The SI’s son was part of the second rung of the distribution network of the drug cartel centered around Kochi.