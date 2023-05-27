Kochi's garbage will return like Arikomban, says Satheesan

Kochi: The CPM-led Kochi Corporation has declared war against the people by forcing on them the decentralised waste management project, Kerala's Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said here on Saturday.

The Congress leader said the Corporation's move to introduce the decentralised system following the Brahmapuram fiasco was impractical in a place where scores of families struggle due to population density.

Satheesan said the garbage being shifted to unknown locations will return to the city just like Arikomban the relocated rogue elephant which has found its way back to populated areas.

Satheesan was inaugurating the fifth day of the rally being taken out by District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas against the alleged corruption behind the Brahmapuram waste management facility. Satheesan said the CPM was facilitating corruption by allowing private companies to levy huge amounts from the people for collecting garbage from their houses and establishments.

"The man-made fire at Brahmapuram waste management facility was just a part of the series of corruption by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. The fire incident reveals that all the corruption could be traced to the dependents of Vijayan. Every time, a contract is awarded to someone, a share of it reaches Vijayan's pocket," Satheesan said.

Pointing to the failure of the Corporation in moving garbage from the city following the fire incident, DCC president Shiyas said a huge health crisis was staring at the city with the imminent onset of monsoon. He also urged the people not to pay the amount they have been asked to pay for disposing of waste materials like used sanitary pads and diapers.

The pan-city vehicle campaign by Shiyas is part of a series of agitations by Congress against the failure of the Kochi Corporation in waste management.