Central Kerala districts will have moderate rainfall on Monday, informed the IIndia Meteorological Department.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki is likely to receive 15.6-64.4mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, a rough sea alert has been issued for Kerala till 11.30pm on Tuesday by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

Swell waves rising upton 1.3 metres carrying current speeds varying between 30 to 70cm/sec are expected along the shores.