Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malayali doctor, sister drown while bathing pet dog in Mumbai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2023 11:13 AM IST Updated: May 29, 2023 11:28 AM IST
Keerthi (17), Dr Ranjith (23)
Keerthi (17), Dr Ranjith (23)
Topic | Alappuzha

Mumbai: In a tragic accident, two siblings hailing from Haripad in Kerala's Alappuzha district drowned in a pond while bathing their pet dog on Sunday.

Dr Ranjith Ravindran (23) and Kirti Ravindran (17) drowned in a pond at Davdi in Dombivli East. Ranjith is a house surgeon at a hospital in Navi Mumbai and Keerthi just completed her 12th standard.

They are the children of Ravindran and Deepa, who are residents of Saicharan Building in Umesh Nagar, Dombivli West, Mumbai. Their parents were in Kerala for treatment at the time of the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES

It is reported that Kirti lost her footing and fell into the pond and Ranjith jumped into the water to save his sister. The fire brigade found the bodies after a long search. The bodies will be brought to Kerala on Monday after autopsy. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.