BJP activist arrested for sharing fake news on Plus 2 results

Kollam: The cantonment police here on Monday arrested a BJP activist for sharing fake news that the government has withdrawn the Plus 2 results.



The accused is Nikhil Manohar, a member of Poruvazhi grama panchayat.

Police arrested him over a complaint filed by Education Minister V Sivankutty. Nikhil had shared a poster claiming that Plus Two examination results, announced on May 25, have been withdrawn. The fake poster also carried the education minister's photo and statement. “Plus 2 results withdrawn; minister confesses mistake,” the poster read.

The minister complained about the poster after it went vial on social media platforms.

Sivankutty announced the results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations on May 25. A total of 4.32 lakh students appeared for the Plus Two exam and 28,495 appeared for the VHSE exams. Over 82% of students are eligible for further studies.