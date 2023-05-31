Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Former deputy commissioner of Customs and family get jail term, fine over excess assets case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2023 08:19 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Kozhikode

The CBI special court has sentenced PR Vijayan, former deputy commissioner of Kozhikode Customs, and his family to two years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2.50 crore for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income

A CBI enquiry reportedly found Rs 78.90 lakh-worth assets in the name of Vijayan, his wife and three daughters.

The CBI has alleged that Vijayan misused his position to amass much more than the amount found during the investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

The investigators had found documents to prove Rs 50 lakh sent by Vijayan's son-in-law from UAE to his wife and relatives.

Judge KK Balakrishnan said the proceedings in that case will not affect the verdict of the excess assets case against Vijayan.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.