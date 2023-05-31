Kerala to witness heavy rains for next 3 days, yellow alert in Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness widespread rainfall for the next three days ahead of the Southwest monsoon's onset, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to the Met department, the Southwest Monsoon will reach Kanyakumari and Maldives within two to three days. It is currently hovering over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and south eastern and east central parts of Bay of Bengal.

Pre-monsoon rains are likely to continue in the state till the arrival of the monsoon with southern districts receiving more rainfall.

Due to the possibility of heavy rains (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) till Saturday, a yellow alert has been announced in Idukki district from May 31 to June 3. A yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta on June 2 and 3, and in Alappuzha on June 3.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30- 40 Kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Lakshadweep till June 3.

The directions for intensifying the preparations for the monsoon were issued by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The meeting was held after the Central Meteorological Department announced that the monsoon is expected to hit the state by June 4.