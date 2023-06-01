Ambulance brings 17-year-old girl from Kattappana to Kochi hospital in less than 3 hours

Thodupuzha: A 17-year-old girl, who suffered a heart attack, was brought to the Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam from St John's Hospital in Idukki's Kattappana in less than three hours on Thursday.

The girl was brought to Amrita hospital in the Kattapana Service Bank Ambulance with number KL 06 H 9844.

"The public was very cooperative en route," the ambulance driver said. The long winding roads from Kattappana and the morning rush following the school reopening proved to be a tough challenge to the ambulance driver.

The office of Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine had informed the media that efforts were taken to bring Ann Maria Joy to Amrita hospital in record time. The minister's office had requested the commuters on the route of the ambulance to make way for the vehicle.

The ambulance which started from Kattappana at 11.37 am travelled a distance of 129 km via Cheruthoni- Thodupuzha-Muvatupuzh-Vytila route to reach the hospital.

The police were on the scene to control the traffic and make way for the ambulance.