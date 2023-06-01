Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Ambulance brings 17-year-old girl from Kattappana to Kochi hospital in less than 3 hours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2023 12:44 PM IST Updated: June 01, 2023 02:25 PM IST
The ambulance which started from Kattappana will travel in the Cheruthoni- Thodupuzha-Muvatupuzh-Vytila to reach the hospital.
Topic | Idukki

Thodupuzha: A 17-year-old girl, who suffered a heart attack, was brought to the Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam from St John's Hospital in Idukki's Kattappana in less than three hours on Thursday.

 The girl was brought to Amrita hospital in the Kattapana Service Bank Ambulance with number KL 06 H 9844.

"The public was very cooperative en route," the ambulance driver said. The long winding roads from Kattappana and the morning rush following the school reopening proved to be a tough challenge to the ambulance driver.

RELATED ARTICLES

The office of Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine had informed the media that efforts were taken to bring Ann Maria Joy to Amrita hospital in record time. The minister's office had requested the commuters on the route of the ambulance to make way for the vehicle.

The ambulance which started from Kattappana at 11.37 am travelled a distance of 129 km via Cheruthoni- Thodupuzha-Muvatupuzh-Vytila route to reach the hospital. 

The police were on the scene to control the traffic and make way for the ambulance.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.