Kondotty man arrested for misbehaving with woman on KSRTC bus

Another incident of molestation on a bus has been reported from Kerala. Kondotty-native Musammil was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a woman passenger repeatedly on a KSRTC bus.

The incident occurred at Vazhakulam, on an Ernakulam-Thodupuzha bus. The complainant was a 24-year-old woman from Kolani who is employed at InfoPark.

According to the complaint, the woman boarded at Karingachira and found a seat behind the front exit door. A woman passenger who sat beside her moved onto another seat on reaching Muvattupuzha.

The woman who was asleep did not realise this and meantime, the accused, who boarded at Muvattupuzha, sat next to her.

As per the complaint, startled by the accused repeatedly grabbing her, she moved to another seat. However, the accused followed her and continued to misbehave.

The conductor and fellow passengers intervened and got hold of the accused, who attempted to jump off the moving bus. The accused was taken to the Thodupuzha Police Station, where he was taken into custody.

In the last three weeks, at least two other male passengers were arrested for misbehaving with women on buses in Kerala. Earlier on the day, a Chittarikal native was arrested on the allegation of flashing a woman at Kannur.