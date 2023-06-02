Missing college student found sedated, sexually assaulted, abandoned on Thamarassery roadside

Kozhikode: A girl who had gone missing from her college hostel was found abandoned along a hairpin turn on the ghat road here in Thamarassery.

She was sexually assaulted after being sedated with drugs, before the accused left her on the wayside, the police said. The 19-year-old student pursuing her bachelor's degree was reported missing on Tuesday. She was found by a police team in one of the hairpin turns during their regular patrol on Thursday.

Subsequently, she was sent along with her parents after medical check ups, Thamarassery police said. The survivor will be presented before the additional district magistrate on Friday. Meantime, a search to nab the accused is on, a police official told Onmanorama.

The girl is a student at a private college in Thamarassery. She had left the college hostel on Tuesday. The hostel authorities alerted the girl's family about her disappearance after she did not return to the hostel on Tuesday. The parents then filed a complaint at the local police station.

Meanwhile, a source said police have received information about the accused; the man in question has alleged links with the drug mafia, according to the cops. Some reports claimed the victim was taken to different places by the accused, including Ernakulam.