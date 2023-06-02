Pulpally bank loan fraud: Vigilance to submit charge-sheet today

Wayanad: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will submit a charge-sheet related to the loan fraud at Pulpally Cooperative Bank in court on Friday.

The Vigilance investigation into complaints regarding embezzlement and loan fraud through benami transactions began in 2019. There are 10 people in the charge-sheet, including the president, some members of the administration, and employees.

The Kerala Police had on Wednesday arrested former president of the Pulpally Cooperative Bank and KPCC general secretary K K Abraham and bank secretary K T Ramadevi in connection with the suicide of Rajendran Nair, the complainant in a loan fraud case. The co-accused in the case Sajeevan Kollappally is absconding.

The proceedings are being speeded up in the light of allegations that attempts are being made to save the accused by delaying the charge-sheet and also in the light of the suicide of the complainant farmer. The Human Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu.

Farmer suicide

Rajendran Nair was found dead in his field allegedly after consuming poison on Tuesday. As per bank records, he took a loan of Rs 25 lakh by pledging his land. However, he claimed that he had only taken Rs 80,000 from the bank.

Meanwhile, T S Kurian, a former vice-president of the bank's governing body alleged that Rs 25 lakh was taken as a loan in Rajendran's name using his forged signature. He claimed the former president and his assistant committed the fraud. Kurian told Manorama News that the duo had stolen crores of rupees in this manner.