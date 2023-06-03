Kerala private bus operators postpone statewide strike

Thiruvananthapuram: Private bus operators in Kerala have postponed the statewide indefinite strike which was declared from June 7 onwards. A joint protest committee of the bus operators' associations called for the strike raising various demands including a hike in students' concession fares and action to retain permit bus permits.



“ A petition related to bus permit is before the Kerala High Court and a report related to the students' concession will be delayed. Observing these facts, we decided to postpone the indefinite strike” said All Kerala Private Bus Operators' Organisation.

Representatives of the private bus operators had submitted a notice of the strike to transport minister Antony Raju on May 21.

The bus operators are demanding an increase in the travel fare of students to a minimum of Rs 5. Other demands include fixing an age limit for students who avail benefits, retaining permits and allowing limited-stop buses to continue.