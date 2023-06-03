Welfare pension due in March to be paid from June 8

Thiruvananthapuram: The wait for welfare pension dues is likely over. The social welfare pensions of the Kerala Government for the month of March will be distributed from June 8, 2023. The State Finance Department has allotted Rs 950 crore for the same.

As many as 64 lakh individuals are eligible for welfare pension of Rs 1,600 each every month. Of these, the Centre provides a share of pension to 5.7 lakh people.

The welfare pension to be distributed includes the Centre’s contribution for 5.7 lakh individuals out of the total 64 lakh beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the pensions for the months of April and May will remain pending.

The Centre had stopped distributing welfare pensions for the aged, widows, and specially-abled individuals through the State Government from April. Instead, the Centre had decided to pay its share directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Following this, the State Government handed over the database of the welfare pension beneficiaries to the Centre. It is based on this database that the Centre has started paying the Centre’s share of the pension to the beneficiaries' accounts. However, the Centre has not been able to implement the new system successfully.